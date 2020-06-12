Bismarck garage sale thanking officers and deputies with sweet treats all day Friday

One Bismarck resident is giving back to area law enforcement agencies with some sweet treats at her garage sale.

Cheryl Christenson said to show her appreciation to Bismarck and Burleigh County deputies, she's asking officers to stop by her residence this afternoon for doughnuts, ice cream and snacks.

“The last couple of weeks we've been thinking about our law enforcement and we wanted to do something to show them how much we love and appreciate them and we're grateful to have them in our community,” said Christenson.

Bismarck Officers and Burleigh County deputies can stop by Christenson’s resident at 1316 Eagles View Lane in Bismarck.

The women will be handing out treats until 6 tonight.

