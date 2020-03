New experiences. That’s one of the goals for Pioneer Elementary School counselor Dave Fey.

Thursday, Fey took the Pioneer fourth-graders to the OWLS pond at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Seventy-five percent of the students had never been ice fishing before.

The students caught 20 trout and for some it was their first fish ever caught.

Pioneer Principal Jim Jeske says it was cold and windy, but no complaints.