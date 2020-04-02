Bismarck firefighters play important role as medical responders during COVID-19 calls

The Bismarck Fire Department plays an essential role in fire protection and prevention. However, they also act as emergency medical responders.

With the layout of Bismarck, and the Fire Department having five stations, often times firefighters are the first on scene for medical responses.

That means fire fighters could be the first emergency personal on the scene to help a coronavirus patient.

"We respond to many of the same calls that Metro Area Ambulance would respond to," said Owen Fitzsimmons, Fire Marshal.

With numbers of cases increasing in Burleigh county, many have already seen contact.

"The department has responded to COVID-19 cases," said Fitzsimmons.

Firefighters are taking extra precautions by wearing gear.

"Gloves, goggles, Tyvek suits, all to protect our responders from the virus," said Fitzsimmons.

They're also limiting their entry into residences.

"We're limiting our access to one firefighter making entry so that we don't have an entire crew potentially being exposed," said Fitzsimmons.

Responders and their gear is now disinfected on scene, and cleaning continues once they get back to the station.

"The interior of the fire truck. Any surfaces that would have been touched are cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized," said Fitzsimmons.

Fire Officials say they're trying to stay ahead of the virus to avoid future staffing issues.

"We have to look at potential exposures or positive testing results in our firefighting staff and we've had to come up with plans to put in place for that potential. If we do have positive cases that we have to adjust staffing levels throughout the department and throughout the city in order to maintain our response," said Fitzsimmons.

Fitzsimmons says if there are any exposures with firefighters, a response would be coordinated between Metro EMS and the Bismarck Burleigh Public Health Department.

Fitzsimmons says the dispatchers at Dakota Communications and State Radio have been screening callers for COVID-19 symptoms.

That information is then passed along to first responders to prepare before they arrive on scene.