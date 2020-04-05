Bismarck family spreads cheer through COVID-19 song

There's something therapeutic about music; the right song can completely change your mood. One Bismarck family hopes their version of "Deck the Halls" can bring a little joy to people during this uncertain and scary time.

"We are a musical family," said Levi Andrist.

In fact, music is what brought Levi and Bethany Andrist together.

"We are a couple of Class B music kids. Crosby for him; Wimbledon for me," said Bethany.

They were Burning Hills singers in Medora together. Today, 13 years and three kids later, they're still singing.

"We like to spread joy through music," Bethany explained.

So, when the coronavirus first started making headlines, the Andrists turned to music.

"We were going around the neighborhood visiting friends, checking in on people from six feet away. It felt a lot like caroling and we thought when we got home, we should try and put one together," explained Levi.

With a little help from Levi's brother and his wife, they came up with two new COVID-19 themed verses to "Deck the Halls" in a matter of minutes.

"I'd say it took us a good 10 minutes," Levi said.

Ten minutes of work that has provided hours of smiles and cheer to the Andrists and their neighbors.

The lyrics include reminders to wash our hands, use sanitizer and keep a safe social distance.

