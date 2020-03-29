Bismarck family finds creative ways to stay busy without school

Students at Bismarck Public Schools start distance learning on Monday. It's been a long two weeks without school for many families, but the Debertin family made the best of every day they were home without schoolwork.

Social distance dance parties have become common in this Bismarck neighborhood. It's just one way Kyle and Betsy Debertin have been keeping their kids busy.

“We went straight from a routine of school and our kids are used to having a schedule. We wanted to make sure we continued that in our home,” explained mom Betsy.

On the schedule: dance parties, drive by coronavirus caroling, and art projects.

“We put tape down on the driveway and we're coloring with chalk in between the tape, will be like stained glass,” said Bernie Debertin, a fourth-grade student at Miller Elementary.

“We are going to pull off the tape. It will look really cool,” added her six-year-old brother and kindergarten student, Milton Debertin.

Mom and dad say what's really cool is all the unexpected family time they've been given.

“There are a lot of things that take us away from our families. This has been a tremendous opportunity to reconnect with our families,” said Betsy.

“I wish I could see my friends and my teachers, but my mom is doing a great job,” said Bernie.

“Everybody doing best they can in the midst of a lot of anxiety and uncertainty,” said Betsy.

Whether that means an art project, hot dogs over a campfire, or a dance-off with the neighbors.

Betsy says it is important families give themselves grace – what works for her family might not work for your family. She says it's easy to look at social media and only see the good stuff, but she says even though their Facebook pages might not show it, her family has had their share of meltdowns and more screen time than normal.

