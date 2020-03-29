Bismarck family creates socially distant birthday party

The coronavirus pandemic is throwing a wrench in many planned celebrations.

One Bismarck family wasn’t going let social distancing guidelines derail a perfectly good birthday party for 8-year-old Kingston Price. When his family celebrated his birthday this weekend, they got creative to find a way to keep the element of surprise on his special day.

Through a series of clues planted around town, Kingston followed a scavenger hunt designed just for him. They led him to the footsteps of his friends and loved ones. There, Kingston found a gift and a clue to the next stop.

While it was a fun way for the family to spend a special time together from afar, they all discovered just how much six feet of distance can bring us all together.

