Bismarck drive-thru COVID-19 testing

More than 600 people were tested for COVID-19 at the Event Center Saturday morning. This comes almost one month after Governor Burgum announced his coronavirus drive-in pilot program.

Amidon to Fargo, Dickinson and now Bismarck is the center of Operation Drive-In, collecting COVID-19 tests to improve contact tracing. This data will help the state better understand how much of the virus is present in the community.

"While Burleigh County has seen a few cases everyday, but we've been fortunate not to have large outbreaks situations. This is something that we wanted to investigate further through this testing event," said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director, Renae Moch.

Major General Alan Dohrmann with the North Dakota National Guard said the site will pave the way for the future.

"I think that the teamwork that we're gonna demonstrate will set up this area of the state to continue to do testing on the road," said North Dakota National Guard Major General Alan Dohrmann.

Major General Dohrmann added when the pilot program first launched in Amidon, they were running about 30 tests per hour. Now, the latest testing site is running at least 150 tests per hour.

"Depending on what we learn from this event today there's a good chance we could be back in Bismarck in seven to 10 days," said Major General Dohrmann.

This testing site has been significantly different from all others in the state...the most noticeable change is this is the first testing site held indoors. The Bismarck Event Center turned up the ventilation system for more air circulation for the safety of volunteers and to limit exhaust fumes. In Bismarck, Daniel Burbank reporting for Your News Leader.

People should be notified in about 72 hours with their results. The event was originally only for retail services in the community that provide essential resources. However, as the event progressed...testing was opened up to anyone over the age of 12.