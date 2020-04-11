Bismarck crafting page expands beyond North Dakota's borders

Since more people are at home looking for activities, one Bismarck woman is expanding her online crafting page beyond North Dakotas borders.

Chelly Ontis, created the Facebook page 'We Can Make That" four years ago as a side hobby. Now that graphic design sales have slowed down, she invited artists from around the country to show Cricut crafts, her page has grown to more than 17 thousand fans.

"We have more time, and crafters have a stash, we've been hoarding for years. So this is, so this quarantine thing is a blessing for some of us. So then, turning that into something fun and something entertain us," said Ontis.

Ontis, said it's time for community not competition. "We Can Make That" Facebook page hosts two live crafting events each day with a new artist.