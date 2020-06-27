Bismarck couple celebrate a golden anniversary

Friends, family and neighbors held a drive by cupcake parade for this Bismarck couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The golden couple started planning for this special day two years ago, long before the virus hit.

But like Carol Reinert said about marriage, you learn to compromise.

"Let's put it this way, for the first 50 years, I got to do anything my way and for the next 50 Ernie gets to do everything my way," said Reinert.

The couple both lived in Mott and were introduced by mutual friends before Ernie served in Vietnam in 1967. On the Night Report, the Reinert's share their secret to 50 years of marriage.