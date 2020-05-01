Bismarck construction map shows planned projects

Curious about upcoming projects in your area? Bismarck publishes an annual map for planned road and utility work.

The interactive map lets you zoom in on your neighborhood and get details on what's going on. It highlights water main and sewer repair, roadwork, and new development.

City staff see it as a way to keep taxpayers informed.

“If some homeowners water supply to their house might be out of service and they want to know why. Certainly if they look in the vicinity on a construction map and realize that there's a project that we're working on maybe a block away that might have turned off a valve or something like that. That helps the public and helps our staff to understand where those problems are caused from,” said Gabe Schell, city engineer.

To find the map go to bismarcknd.gov/streets and click on the link.

