Bismarck city leaders looking into firework ban

Bismarck City Leaders are reviewing the city's fireworks ban to decide if it still fits what the people want. It is illegal to possess fireworks in the city limits, so storing them at your home or transporting them through town is against the law.

In a recent meeting the commission moved to look at reports from first responders after this fourth of July to see what the effects are.

“We're just shifting a burden on what is historically a drinking holiday. Making people go somewhere else, drive somewhere else to shoot them off. I feel better about it from a safety perspective if people are doing some fireworks in their own driveway, and in their own yard.”

Mayor Bakken said we could maybe use the taxes from fireworks sales in the city to pay for the extra work it might make for first responders.