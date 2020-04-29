Bismarck city leaders closer to clarifying sign rules

Bismarck's rules about what signs businesses can hang were scattered across city ordinances. Now, city leaders are one step closer to condensing and clarifying those rules.

A big change could be coming in the enforcement of Bismarck's sign codes. Companies would have to keep a record of the signs and where they are.

"We're at least willing to try having a little trust in the professionals who are placing these signs around the community, and requesting that information if we do get a complaint," said Ben Ehreth, community development director.

City staff have been working with local business for months on the sign ordinance.

"People in our industry are waiting to order signs, and we're sure other individuals and businesses are on hold as well," said Darren Schmidt, board of realtors president.

The changes set a limit of 300 days per year for temporary banners and portable signs, leaving the space vacant the other 65 days.

"There is no perfect ordinance, and I fully expect we will be revisiting this again," said Mike Schwartz, chairman.

The ordinance will move to the Bismarck City Commission for final approval.

You can find a full copy of the proposed ordinance on the city website: bismarcknd.gov

