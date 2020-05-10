Bismarck businesses recognize community nominated essential heroes

Bismarck Heating and Air Conditioning teamed up with eight local businesses to give back to essential heroes in the Bismarck and Mandan area.

Citizens are asked to nominate someone they think is a local essential hero.

Nine winners will be selected for 12 weeks for prizes donated by area businesses.

On July 31, 13 essential workers will be award grand prizes, including a free furnace, water heater and thousands of dollars.

Owner Mike Kambeitz says he wanted to recognized essential workers outside of emergency personal.

“There is a lot of concern for the clerks and the people delivering groceries, and doing things that people wouldn't normally think of as heroic have turned into heroic needs,” said Kambeitz.