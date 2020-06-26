Bismarck author publishes first novel

We all have a lot of time to think during this pandemic.

One Bismarck author is releasing a lighthearted book that also challenges your perspective of humanity and global issues.

Ganje has been writing since he was a little boy. But now, he has the opportunity to share his work with the world in his first published novel: "It Seemed like a Good Idea at the Time."

Every day, Luke Ganje gets home from work and sits down to type recording his thoughts and observations.

"Around 18, that's when I knew that's what I wanted to do with my life-- was write," said Ganje.

At 31, Ganje has written six novels.

"When you write you generally don't do it for money," he said.

But, not one had been published.

"You have to kind of be in it for the right reasons. You have to do it because you love it," said Ganje.

Until now.

"It's a trial to keep going if you don't allow your goals to change. So, eventually my goals went from becoming a self sustaining author to just writing. And not losing the love for writing. It's the one thing that's always been a constant in my life," said Ganje.

The constant of pulling inspiration from everyday life and documenting his annoyances paid off.

Ganje published his novel, "It Seemed like a Good Idea at the Time," which covers topics from police brutality to racism to idolizing celebrities.

"It's not focused on any one particular person so much as society as a whole and how society treats things. And, how frustrating it can be to watch people do and say stupid things," Ganje said.

Ganje says the absurdity of his book parallels the strangeness of the times.

"The entire point of satire is to hold up a fun house mirror in front of humanity and say, 'this is how you're acting. Stop'," he said.

He said he hopes each page pushes a boundary with humor.

Portraying complex facets of society in 11 simple, neatly bound, short stories.

You can pre-order "It seemed like a Good Idea at the Time" on indiegogo.com now and pick up your copy at Ganje's book signing on August 8th at Dielectic Brewing Company in Mandan.