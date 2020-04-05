Bismarck art studio teaching through social media

A Bismarck artist has closed her studio during the coronavirus crisis, and but she's still offering classes, thanks to social media.

Nina Loeks ownes Art From the Heart and has hosted live art sessions over Facebook so children have exciting activities to do while cooped up at home. Families from Minnesota, Alaska and even China are joining the virtual art sessions.

"It's awesome...to be able to reach out and have [the children] do something creative and keep them and take the minds off of all the insanity that's around us for a while," said Loeks.

Live sessions are held Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 10am, 3pm and 7pm. Loeks encourages families to send pictures of their finished art work to her Facebook page: Art From The Heart.