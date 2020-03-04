Bismarck apartment fire

Residents were evacuated Tuesday night after an apartment fire on the 1100 block of South 11th street in Bismarck.

Bismarck Fire Department was called just after 8 p.m. for a small fire on a third floor apartment at Edwinton Place.

The Burleigh County Housing Authority opened the 40 unit building a few months ago for those facing chronic homelessness or dealing with mental illness.

The fire was quickly put out and residents were allowed to return shortly after.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause remains under investigation.