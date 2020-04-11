Bismarck State College reimburses some students a portion because of COVID-19

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, many students are completing their education from home, including those in college.

But what happens to the room and board they've already paid for and can't use?

Many institutions around the state are providing refunds for campus services not used.

Bismarck State College approved up to a 30 percent reimbursement for housing and on-campus food contracts.

They are also are also giving refunds for off-site food agreements as well.

Students received their payments as soon as they checked out of their residence halls.

"It's critical, I mean the safety, security, and health of our students are our top priority. So we need to get this emergency funding in the hands of the students," said Bismarck State College’s Chief Financial Officer, Rebecca Collins.

At the start of spring semester Bismarck State College had 390 students living on campus.

That number has dwindled down to 92 still living in residences halls and utilizing the dining center take out to-go meals.