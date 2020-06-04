Bismarck State College addresses fall reentry plan options

With the school year coming to an end, preparing for the next year begins.

Many colleges and universities like Bismarck State College are working on ways to have students return to the classroom safely this fall.

Bismarck State College leaders said they are planning for a wide range of possibilities on how student will return to the classroom.

Those possibilities include class scheduling and location adjustment for adequate space.

The use of teaching technology that allows for online students to be taught at the same time as those in person.

Students could essentially watch the class live form anywhere.

Bismarck State College’s Vice president for Academic Affairs Dan Leingang said, "We're very excited to bring students back to campus. To have life back on campus in terms of the energy students bring our staff, the energy that we have, the activities."

As of now BSC leaders said there will be no change to dorm occupancy.

The only changes that have been discussed are having students move in over multiple days instead of one and adding arrows around the buildings to better direct in and out traffic.

Bismarck State College leader said their food service staff is looking for ways to minimize student touch points.

They are discussing providing pre-plated food, pre-package salads instead of a salad bar, and more spaced out seating.

