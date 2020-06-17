Bismarck Schools free summer lunch program has been extended to July 24.

It was originally supposed to run until June 30, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the program.

BPS child nutrition leaders say the end of July is normally when their food program stops for students who receive free and reduced lunch, but they are glad this option will still be open to all students under 18 during the pandemic.

Bismarck Public Schools Child Nutrition Program Director Michelle Wagner said: "We're seeing that there's a need for it out in the community. Our numbers have declined a little bit since school has stopped, but we're still doing about 3500 meals a day."

Wagner said the cutoff date allows food service staff to start preparing for the next school year and also gives them a break.

You can find a full list of locations and times for meal distribution at https://www.bismarckschools.org/

