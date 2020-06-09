Dan Eastgate and Donnell Preskey Hushka secure seats on the Bismarck School Board

Dan Eastgate and Donnell Preskey Hushka won the election and secured seats on the Bismarck School Board.

Donnell Preskey Hushkas' goals are to add more school resource officers to schools to increase safety and for the school board to work with county commissioners and city commissioners to determine where population growth will occur so the district can better plan.

Dan Eastgate wants to focus utilizing space efficiently in its current buildings to properly manage future growth.

The member-elects will serve on the board for four years, but there is no limit to how many terms they can serve.