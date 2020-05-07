Bismarck School Board announces graduation plans

The Bismarck School Board has made a decision regarding high school graduation.

The board says ceremonies for Bismarck High School, Century High School and Legacy High School will be held on Sunday, May 24 at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

The tentative times would be noon for CHS, 4 p.m. for BHS and 8 p.m. for LHS.

The number of guests is limited to two, unless administration can increase that number to four using safety precautions.

Optional dates are May 23 and May 25 in case of inclement weather, but is weather does not cooperate, ceremonies could be moved to June or July.

The board also says South Central High School and the Adult Learning Center can plan smaller graduation ceremonies in May or a later date.

