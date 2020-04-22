Bismarck Rural Fire sees increase in grass fires compared to 2019

Parts of Western and Central North Dakota have burn restrictions in effect due to fire danger ratings.

The Bismarck Rural Fire Department has already responded to half a dozen grass fires within the last month.

North Dakota Forest Service reported nearly 500 wildfires last year, 223 of them were caused by debris burning.

Within the last couple of weeks, Bismarck Rural Fire Department has responded to grass fires started by residents burning brush and doing lawn work.

In an instant a controlled fire can turn loose.

"I lit the pile up and about five minutes later a big gust of wind came up the draw, and it blew right over the top of me and right up the hill," said Leonard Rohrer, a Bismarck resident.

Leonard Rohrer suffered burn marks from the fire that quickly took over the land behind his home.

"I have never had something like that happen to me, where it just took over and spread instantaneous," said Rohrer.

Bismarck Rural Fire Department says this year's wildfire season started quickly.

"In the last three weeks we've had more fires than we did all year last year," said Dustin Theurer, stand in Chief for the Bismarck Rural Fire Department.

Many originate from debris burning, and lawn care.

"A lot of the fires that we have been seeing are human caused but have no malicious intent," said Ryan Melin, Captain for the Bismarck Rural Fire Department.

Compared to structure fires, the attack in nature is different.

"First is, where do we not want the fire, that's usually structures, people's farm yards, anything that is going to give us control issues," said Melin.

But the only way to stop fires like these from starting, is to be aware of consequences that follow.

"When you light that match you are responsible. In North Dakota the law says you are responsible for that," said Melin.

The Bismarck Rural Fire department reminds people who are conducting controlled burns to call in and report the plan to their local fire department.

Information regarding the fire warnings around the state can be found on https://ndresponse.gov/

