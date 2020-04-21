Bismarck Rural Fire Chief fired due to conflicts with Board of Directors

The Board of Directors for the Bismarck Rural Fire Department confirmed Tuesday Fire Chief Michael Voigt has been terminated.

Robert Mehlhoff, the president of the Board of Directors says Voigt was terminated due to conflicts with the board.

Mehlhoff says his management style and vision was in conflict with the direction desired by the board.

Voigt joined the department in 1999 as a volunteer fire fighter was appointed Chief in February of 2016.

Dustin Theurer, the assistant chief is now the stand in acting Chief for the Bismarck Rural Fire Department.

