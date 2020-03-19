UPDATE: Bismarck and Mandan Public Schools to remain closed

Both Bismarck and Mandan Public Schools will remain closed through March 27th.

Mandan press release:

Yesterday, MPS was informed of two positive cases of COVID-19 in Morton County. In an effort to combat the community spread, we have decided to close schools Monday, March 23rd through Friday, March 27th. Our top priority at Mandan Public Schools is always the safety and wellness of our students, staff, and families. A decision about school beyond March 27th will be made at a later date. Please make sure to monitor your email and the website http://www.mandan.k12.nd.us/ for more information.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding. The safety of our students, staff, and community is our number one concern.

Bismarck press release:

Bismarck Public Schools will be canceling school in all PreK-12 buildings for the week of March 23rd through March 27th due to the ongoing spread of Coronavirus in the state of North Dakota. The growing number of positive cases in the Bismarck-Mandan community is a substantial factor in this decision to help avoid further community spread. And decisions beyond March 27th will be made at a later date.

Bismarck Public Schools believes this proactive approach is in the best interest of our families and this community, specifically the most vulnerable at-risk populations such as the elderly and medically fragile. Bismarck Public Schools will continue to work with and seek guidance from local and state officials as we develop plans for a long term solution in these unprecedented times.

Bismarck Public Schools will release guidance for students, staff, and our parents by Friday evening, March 20th. Next week, Bismarck Public School District staff will further develop our Distance Learning Plan which will be used to provide direction and guidance throughout all Bismarck Schools.

Watch for our daily update today to be sent via e-mail and text in the late afternoon or early evening.