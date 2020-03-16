Bismarck Public Schools to provide free meals for any child ages 1-18 beginning Tuesday

Bismarck Public School Board held a conference call to give a coronavirus update. The board addressed homework, child nutrition and Sstudent Medication.

Starting Tuesday, March 17, BPS will provide free meals for any child ages 1-18 regardless of which school they attend, public or private.

A to-go bag, which will include lunch for that day and breakfast for the next morning, can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. each day, Monday through Friday, at the front door or by the parking lot of these schools: BECEP at Richholt, Grimsrud, Moses, Myhre, Will-Moore, Wachter Middle School, Bismarck High, Century High, and South Central High School.

Meals will also be offered at the Cenex Gas Station roundabout in Lincoln. Students will not be allowed into the building to eat their meal.

In regards to medication, at the elementary level, nurses will be at each school on Wednesday, March 18.

If parents need the medication, they can make arrangements to pick it up.

If a parent doesn’t have transportation, a nurse will deliver it to their home or workplace.

Our head school nurse will do the same thing for parents of middle and high school students who have medication at school.

Students and parents will not be let into schools this week to retrieve any other items.

Mandan Public Schools also gave a coronavirus update as well.

The school board took action Monday to ensure all classified staff will be paid for regular work hours during the Governor’s Executive Order.

District administrators are working on developing virtual learning opportunities and District Food Service met Monday to develop a plan for food distribution in their community.

Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday that K-12 schools, which were closed this week by executive order will not have to make up the instructional time later this school year.

The governor said he will waive all instructional hours scheduled to take place this week, meaning schools do not have to reschedule those hours.

This decision will ensure state aid payments to K-12 school districts are not interrupted.

The governor’s office will not require districts to submit the waiver form (SFN 51826 (03-2020)) for this week’s instructional hours.

Burgum said: “Granting these waivers ensures that districts will be able to pay teachers and hourly employees such as paraprofessionals, bus drivers, custodians, food service and other staff through this weeklong closure.”

“It also will give districts the flexibility and financial certainty to include teachers, administrators and other professionals in this week’s emergency planning process,” added Burgum.

For the most updated and timely information related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus