Bismarck Public Schools lunch, breakfast distribution during school cancellations

Bismarck Public Schools began its first day of distributing lunches and breakfast to the community.

Families could drive up to one of the 10 locations and receive today's lunch and tomorrows breakfast. One head cook says this not only provides healthy meals, but something familiar as well.

Will-Moore Elementary head cook Allison Grabow said: “Just some structure and stability and something that's common or something that, that they recognize. I think the world is kind of changing and if they can come to the school and get a lunch and get a, see a familiar face I think that that, that can help, too."

Lunch and breakfast items will change daily, but today students received things like sandwiches, fruit, and cereal for their meals. The district will continue this program until Friday of this weekP