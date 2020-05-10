Bismarck Public Schools camp Edventure update

Bismarck Public Schools Camp Edventure has moved completely online due to COVID-19.

The district will have a similar curriculum throughout and teachers have switched from lesson planning to assuring comprehension of the material presented.

"We have assembled a team of what we're calling learning board designers, so these have been teachers or educators that have been heavily involved for the last two months of designing these weekly learning boards that go out to our students," said BPS Camp Edventure coordinator, Matthew Guenther.

Over the last two years, they've had around 1900 student register.

Organizers say the switch to distant learning has forced that number down to 1100.