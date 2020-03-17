Bismarck Public Schools band students, chaperones to stay home after trip to California

Bismarck Public Schools band students and chaperones left Bismarck on Tuesday, March 10 and arrived in Anaheim, CA, Wednesday, March 11.

On Thursday, California started to shut down some events across the state, and band trip organizers began to look at options for an early departure. As a precautionary measure.

BPS provided the following to all travelers on the band trip:

“Given the nature of the situation, BPS stresses that all students and BPS staff returning from this trip remain home with limited physical contact. Also, you should check your child’s temperature twice daily and do a symptom check. The biggest indicator is if someone develops a fever over 100.4 degrees. If that happens, you should contact your physician or clinic but be sure to call ahead. Please do not just show up to a clinic since they need to prepare for testing.