Bismarck Public Schools Towel Drive

Bismarck Public Schools is partnering with the Women's Leadership Program, through the N-D Women's Business Center, to host a towel drive for Students in the transition homeless program through May first.

There are 400 students in need and the district's goal is to donate 2,000 towels to those families.

BPS is asking that you purchase towels through their online gift registries with Amazon, Target and Walmart and have them shipped to Students in Transition coordinator Sherrice Roness at 806 N Washington St, Bismarck, ND 58501.

Roness will then distribute the towels to those families.

BPS BECEP Early Intervention Program Physical Therapist, Michelle Ragan, "It kind of comes down to the dignity of being able to stay clean as you're homeless, you know there's probably a lot of people that are bouncing from home to home. Maybe they have the means, maybe they have a car, maybe even have a job, but just not having a way to stay clean."

Here are all the gift registry links for the towels:

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1IDDUN99BF37O?ref_=wl_share

Walmart: www.walmart.com/lists/view-events-registry-items?id=48fe13a3-92d7-49bb-87e4-a7f73c830723

Target: http://www.target.com/gift-registry/gift/SITTowelDrive

