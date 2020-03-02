Bismarck Public School to install cameras on Harlow's school buses

Driving a school bus is no easy job. It's like the old saying: teachers, moms and bus drivers need eyes in the back of their heads. We told you yesterday about the Bismarck Public School district's plan to install cameras in its buses.

BPS Business and operations manager Darin Scherr says, the district thinks it's important that the bus drivers focus on driving and then the cameras can be used monitor incidents that come up.

The installation will be done in phases. The first phase begins this month and cameras will be installed in ten busses. Ten more cameras will be added in May and the rest will be installed over the Summer.

Each bus will have six cameras total, covering the exterior and interior parts of the bus to get varying angles.

"An altercation on the bus between two kids or something and the driver may have caught a glimpse of it or not, what they can do is mark the footage with a button and what it does is it backs up records that event and then that can send that to the principal," said Scherr.

Scherr also says he feels students will be more likely to confess if they did something wrong because they know they are on camera.

Scherr says the district already has cameras in all the schools from protection of property and this is just another step in our safety plan to make BPS the safest it can be.