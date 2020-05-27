Bismarck Public School Summer reentry plan

Bismarck Public School Board members announced its indoor and outdoor facilities will open June 1, following North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines.

That includes having enough supplies to minimize sharing, disinfecting items between groups, and social distancing.

Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said: "We are granting Bismarck Parks and Recreation District and the CREA of the central regional education association will be allowed access elementary buildings to provide community support to families in need of child care or recreation care."

BPS leaders said they'll adjust if guidelines change.

They may also close gyms based on cleaning and maintenance schedules.

