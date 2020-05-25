Bismarck Public School Board moves forward with building 2 new schools

Bismarck Public School Board members received the results of their three-phase facility plan survey which includes building two new elementary schools to open in the fall of 2022.

Eighty-seven percent of participants voted in favor of that plan.

The board decided to move forward with the plan.

BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said it would cost around $24 million and will be funded with the existing BPS building fund.

The community will not have to pay any more taxes to build these facilities.

District leaders said they want to start the process in June.

