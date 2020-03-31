Bismarck Public School Board approves pay for employees during continued closure

Bismarck Public Schools employees will be paid even if they're not at work.

The Bismarck Public School Board approved the pay of all permanent employees for their scheduled hours worked and their regular rate of pay.

The employees include custodians, teachers, and lunch staff. The only people who will not get paid are substitute employees.

Bismarck School Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said Bismarck schools want to make sure that those employees that can work are provided the opportunity and those who qualify for benefits under COVID-19 guidelines are provided those benefits.

Those who are choosing not to work are provided direction on what to do.

The motion is effective April 1 and through the remainder of the 2019 through 2020 school year.