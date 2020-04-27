Bismarck Police seek help locating missing 60-year-old man

The Bismarck Police Department is seeking the public's help locating 60-year-old Michael Shawn Spotted Wolf.

Spotted Wolf was reported missing on April 27, 2020. He was last seen at his home in the 3400 Block of Montreal Street on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

He is described as a Native American Male, 5'5", 145 lbs., with grey/brown hair and brown eyes. He has medical conditions that require medication and he does not have those medications with him.

His clothing description is unknown and it is unknown where he may have gone.

