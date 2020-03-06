Bismarck police see a spike in overdoses and fatalities in 2020

Bismarck police say there's been an increase in drug overdoses and fatalities in the first three months of 2020.

Bismarck police responded to seven overdoses, two of them fatal in a single week in February.

It's only March, and already, police say they've responded to 18 overdoses.

In 2019, there were 33 overdoses and four fatalities.

This year, numbers have surpassed the halfway mark, with six confirmed deaths from drugs.

"Typically what we've seen in autopsy and coroner notes, is a lot of heroin. Which is initially what we've been told they take, and then when we get the results back, we've noticed that it's cut with fentanyl," said a Bismarck police officer, who could not be named.

In early February, a pregnant Bismarck woman overdosed, killing herself and her infant.

"They had to do the emergency delivery, and seeing the baby also pass was rough," said an officer.

The out-of-state dealers delivering the deadly doses of heroin, and opioids only care about one thing.

"They look at the people here and they see dollar signs. If you overdose and die, they don't care. They're going to find someone else that they can sell a gram of heroin to. They're still going to make their money," said an officer.

In 2017, legislators passed the "Good Samaritan Law," which allows people to call the police during an overdose without the fear of getting in trouble.

"They'll call it in, but then we'll see a lot of cleaning up, so all the paraphernalia is gone when we got there. Cell phones, the cell phone will be gone, or the cell phone will be completely reset so there's no information on there at all," said an officer.

The numbers that continue to rise are no surprise to the police, but to the community they are.

"You want them to know because we want to try to help and move forward, but with people realizing how bad it is, it also scared the public," said an officer.

And last month's numbers were only a beginning to the year-long epidemic.

"They're only going to go up, and February is the shortest month we have," said an officer

A new month has begun, but the number of overdoses is already too high.

Bismarck Police say they are also seeing an increase in use of Narcan.

Some patients are needing up to five doses before they come around.

Mandan Police say they have recorded three overdoses this year.