Bismarck Police searching for Saturday night stabbing suspect

A warrant has been issued for a man accused of stabbing a Bismarck woman.

Bismarck Police say they are looking for 48 year old Lucio Cruz, who is accused of stabbing a 27 year old woman Saturday night.

Officers say Cruz was looking for a cellphone inside a residence in the 2500 block of Broadway Ave.

According to Officers, the victim was holding a different phone which she smashed on the ground.

Police say Cruz then stabbed the victim in the back.

The victim was taken to the hospital, police are unsure of her condition at this time.

Officers say a weapon was not recovered.