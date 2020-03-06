Bismarck police arrest man for selling heroin to man who overdosed

A Bismarck man has been arrested for drug charges after a man overdosed on heroin in a North Bismarck parking lot.

Prosecutors say 30 year old Kristopher Baxter was arrested Wednesday night, accused of selling heroin to the victim..

Officers found more than $500, several baggies of heroin, and other drug equipment in Baxter’s backpack .

Earlier in the night, Officers used Narcan to bring the man who had overdosed on heroin.

Witnesses, cell phone records, and surveillance cameras were able to confirm Baxter had sold the drugs to the victim.

Baxter is charged with delivery of heroin, possession with intent to deliver, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft.

His bond is set at $750,000.