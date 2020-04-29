Bismarck Police arrest attempted murder suspect

The Bismarck Police Department released the following information:

On April 29th, 2020 at approximately 5:30 PM, Bismarck Police arrested Mason Schuh, 24, of Bismarck, for three counts of Attempted Murder.

Information was received that Schuh was at a residence in North Bismarck. Officers surrounded the residence, Schuh came out, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center. No one was injured.

This case remains under investigation.

