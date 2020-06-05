Bismarck Police and family seek help finding hit and run suspect

The Bismarck Police Department is asking the pubic for help identifying a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon hit and run.

Police say the incident happened on June 3 around 3:15 p.m. near the Staybridge Suites on Gateway Ave.

BPD is looking for either a white Honda CR-V or white Toyota RAV 4. Police say the suspect is an elderly woman with short hair.

The family of 32-year-old Amber Rebel, the victim, says she is in critical condition with multiple broken bones including both femurs and a shattered pelvis.

Her stepmother Staci Rebel, says if she survives she will never be able to walk again.

Anyone with information can contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

