Bismarck Police and NDHP implement safety precautions for officers

Bismarck police and the Highway Patrol say they are taking precautions to protect themselves from the coronavirus while on patrol.

Bismarck police say their patrols are continuing as usual, but minor changes are being added to help protect officers that are interacting with the public every day.

Many officers have access to gloves, but are now receiving masks that can be used while responding to calls.

“Our number one priority is to stay dedicated to public safety and serving the citizens of Bismarck....were still going to be responding and doing our due diligence to continue to protect our community. That stuff never stops,” said Lt. Luke Gardiner with the Bismarck Police Department.

The Department has also suspended station tours, citizen ride-a-longs and any public outreach presentations.

Bismarck Police are encouraging citizens to file reports online, which can be found on their website, or Facebook page.

"What we’re requesting is that you want us to come take a report, just let us know if you’ve been sick," said Gardiner.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is also implementing precautions for their Troopers.

All patrols have been give safety supplies and personal protective equipment to carry with them.

Troopers making arrested are instructed to wear personal protective equipment and disinfect patrol vehicles after the arrest is made.

Drivers who are stopped may be asked to show documents to troopers instead of handing them over.

Dispatchers at Bismarck-Burleigh Combined Communications and State Radio are communicating with emergency personal when they believe they might be coming in to contact with someone who has the virus.