Bismarck Police Department releases annual report

The Bismarck Police Department released the crime and traffic annual report for 2019.

In 2019, there was a 42.22% increase from 2018 in the number of forcible rape crimes.

Bismarck Police say domestic violence is the primary concern, of the 117 aggravated assaults, more than half were domestic related. However the overall number of assaults dropped 8.59%.

Police arrested 20 people for prostitution, more than a 185% increase from the previous year.

The overall citations issued to juveniles increased by 7%, the most frequent being general misdemeanor offense.

You can find links to the full report attached to the right of this story.