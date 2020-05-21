Bismarck Parks and Recreational to open indoor pools

Bismarck parks and recreation has announced the opening of the BSC Aquatic Center Indoor pool on May 21.

After two months of silence, the pool is finally going to be alive again.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing them again, getting them back in the pool, and hearing the noise," said Ryan Geerdes, Facilities manager.

Ryan Geerdes said that they've been getting a lot of calls to reopen the pool as soon as possible.

"Since the majority of our people are swimmers that's been the big demand. They want to get back in the pool," said Geerdes.

The big question is how safe are pools?

"If you look at CDC guidelines they say it’s not transmitted through water, and with the pool being chlorinated it should kill the virus on contact. Really the pool should be safer," said Geerdes.

The pool will be open during regular hours with a lower capacity than normal. Staff spaced out the swimming lanes, closed the diving boards, and will be sanitizing pool toys between users.