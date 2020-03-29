Bismarck Parks and Recreation urge everyone to obey the CDC recommendations

Staff say all parks are open, but do have some recommendations for those venturing out.

Parks and Recreation urge everyone to obey the CDC recommendations while they're outside. Stay six feet apart, use hand sanitizer, and clean playground equipment.

"Parks are very powerful. It provides an opportunity for physical health. There's been numerous studies that have shown that participating in parks or trails, or things have a direct tie to mental health, which is really critical at this time." said Randy Bina, Executive Director.