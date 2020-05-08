Bismarck Parks and Recreation District reopens

Bismarck Parks and Recreation District has opened up nine of its facilities for operation, including BSC Aquatic and Wellness Center, Capital Ice Complex, and Capital Racquet and Fitness Center, all in accordance with Gov. Doug Burgum's Smart Restart protocols.

Facilities and program director Kevin Klipfel said, “After the governor released his recommendations and guidelines on protocols to keep people safe but yet to reopen, we felt it was great for the community to be able to provide these services again."

You can read all the guidelines for each facility at: https://www.bisparks.org/park-district-facilities-to-re-open-may-1/

