Bismarck Parks and Rec. starting process to open pools

Bismarck Parks and Recreation has started cleaning pools to get ready for summer crowds.

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation department is planning for a June 1 opening but they have a few plans they need to get in order first.

The department says they're waiting on health safety guidance before fully forming their protocol. However, they're considering limiting the number of swimmers in the pool at one time to protect people from the spread of COVID-19.

"The number one thing is to keep the patrons and our staff safe. The CDC has guidelines for swimming pools and we're following those as well. Once we get all that in place, we're going to be ready to go," said Bismarck Parks and Recreation Facilities Manager Mike Wald.

Wald says the safety requirements would be followed at all three Bismarck park pool locations.

For more information on parks and pools opening, you can check the Bismarck Parks and Recreation website: bisparks.org

