Bismarck Municipal Ballpark prepares for opening night

After months of uncertainty whether players would be able to take the field, the Bismarck Larks are throwing out the first pitch of the season Monday night.

This season the Larks will welcome two new teams with open wings.

"This year we have three teams here in Bismarck, one here in Mandan as well. The Bismarck Bullmoose and Mandan Flickertails will be playing the Larks, and we've been saying three teams, two towns one title, here we go," said John Bollinger, general manger of the Bismarck Larks.

Distance markers decorate sidewalks and hand sanitizing stations are placed around the field.

"Really they all center around two key things: stay six feet apart from others and really watch your contact points. We have hand sanitizing stations everything is strongly encouraged to make sure that you're staying healthy and everybody else healthy as well," said Bollinger.

Some seats will go unfilled, at low risk levels, capacity will be limited to 500 fans.

At a normal level, capacity increases to 50%, or 950 people.

"This means a lot to a lot of people. It’s been a lot of work a lot of long nights and we have 72 games to work and go still, but were playing baseball and were using fun to make a difference, so it’s all worth it," said Bollinger.

In-game fun and entertainment is making slight changes.

"We've incorporated our video board a lot for some different games, some different in crowd elements and things with our mascots and different skits," said Matt Wurnig, director of fun and community impact for the Bismarck Larks.

"Again I just go back to, we get to do the thing we love. And we love making people have fun and making them smile," said Bollinger.

It may look and feel different, but the atmosphere and love for the game will be the same.

The Bismarck Larks are the only North Woods League team playing this season.

For more information on tickets or safety precaution at the field, you can visit their website https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/

