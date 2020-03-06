Bismarck, Mandan schools addressing potential for coronavirus

Amid coronavirus concerns, Mandan and Bismarck Public Schools leaders are addressing the potential for illness and how to avoid it.

District leaders say they're keeping a close eye on the evolving outbreak and following the guidelines the CDC recommends.

These guidelines include:

-Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

-Disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces and objects regularly.

-Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

-Covering coughs and sneezes with tissues as well as throwing them away.

-Getting plenty of rest, drinking fluids, and eating healthy foods.

-Staying home when you're sick.

Both district websites have links from the CDC with more detailed information about the coronavirus, including a page with information specific to schools.

Here the link to more information:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/guidance-for-schools.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fspecific-groups%2Fguidance-for-schools.html

