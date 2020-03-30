Bismarck-Mandan leaders say impact of COVID-19 will take millions from local economy

As businesses are forced to shut their doors, and state-wide events hosted in Bismarck are canceled, city business leaders are seeing an economic impact they say will take years to recover from.

Leaders with the Bismarck-Mandan Conventions and Visitors Bureau say visitors in the area bring in nearly $30 million a year to the community.

Of that, $17 million is from regional, national, and international business, but without the conventions, and events that stimulate those businesses, that money will soon be lost from the community.

Sidewalks are a little less crowded, and windows are filled with darkness.

"We've seen drastic change daily in how things are going," said Sheri Grossman, CEO of the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce says restaurants, retailers and hotels have been hit the hardest.

"You can’t effectively plan with so many unknowns," said Brian Ritter, president of the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce.

As businesses close, their need for staff decreases, causing the unemployment rate to sky rocket.

"As a small business owner you can plan for good times, and you can plan for bad times. What's really hurting small business right now is the uncertainty, because if you're a small business and let’s say you need to lay someone off you can’t tell that person it’s only going to be two weeks or two months," said Ritter.

The City has also seen a 54.7% decrease in hotel occupancy numbers compared to this time last year.

Grossman says revenue is also down 60%.

"We have hotels reporting single digit occupancy numbers right now," said Ritter.

Grossman says with regional travel down, she hopes North Dakotans will stay in state this summer.

"Maybe we'll have some in-state visitors experiencing the Missouri River, and some other things that are here locally," said Grossman.

But the uncertainty for businesses to return back to normal, is on a global pandemic timeline, with no set end.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau says they are working with organizers to re-schedule their events in the area, instead of cancelling them.

The Chamber is also urging Bismarck and Mandan residents to support local shops during this time of need.