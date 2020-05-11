Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC upcoming projects

The Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of commerce employees are working on some programs for businesses going through the pandemic.

These include programs like a new business assistance guide for expansion and an economic development section to the City of Bismarck's website. They're also working on a new website called bismaninterns.com to help coordinate internships in the community.

“We've got a lot of things in development right now, all of which can be used not only during recovery, but once we've returned to quote unquote ‘normalcy,’” said Brian Ritter, Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.

The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC will be giving a report to the Bismarck City Commission on Tuesday.

