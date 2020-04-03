Bismarck man donates 3D printed masks to hospitals

Many people are setting aside their own interests to help those in need.

Richard Dasinger says when his friends at Sanford reached out to him for help, he sprang into action to give them what they need.

Dasinger has made many collectibles over the years.

"I print a lot of cosplay things, gantlets, head gear," said Dasinger.

But now, he's set his hobby aside to create something hospitals desperately need-- masks.

"I got a call about a week ago from a friend whose sister works at one of the local hospitals here," said Dasinger. "There's a mask called the 'Billings Mask.' A couple of doctors in Billings developed this mask and put it on their website to share with the world. They asked me if I could print one for them."

Dasinger configures his masks through a 3D printer. He can make a batch of four masks a day.

"Before I got the call, I was feeling a little bit helpless that I wasn't doing anything to help anybody. So, it makes me feel pretty good to know that I'm trying to keep people safe," said Dasinger.

The printed masks are easy to use. Doctors just pop a filter in right here, place in the square and they're good to go.

"It's nice to know that people like myself in Bismarck have the capacity to do that for people," said Dasinger.

Dasinger donates his masks free of charge and is willing to send them to any facility that needs them.

So far, Dasinger has donated 18 masks and continues to print batches every day.

